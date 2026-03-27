Enzo Amore On Big Cass’ AEW Comeback After Addiction Battle

Enzo Amore reflected on Big Bill’s journey back to television, saying his former partner’s All Elite Wrestling debut meant far more than their original arrival in WWE.

Speaking on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Enzo described how meaningful it was to see Cass—now Big Bill—return after overcoming addiction:

“It wasn’t about the booking. It wasn’t about the story. It was about, ‘Dude, you just got back on TV,’” Enzo said. “It’s so much sweeter this time around than it was for us then.”

Enzo revealed that he and Cass had been out of contact for over a year before Cass reached out during a turning point in his life, when he planned to train and recover under Doug Lawson in Delaware:

“He walked up to him and said, ‘Dude, you look fat, out of shape, and a shell of the guy I used to see on TV,’” Enzo said. “And Cass bowed up like, ‘I’m going to whip your ass.’”

He also recounted a frightening moment when Cass suffered a seizure after attempting to quit alcohol abruptly, which ultimately led him toward rehab and recovery.

Enzo credited Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) as a key figure in Cass’s comeback:

“Big Cass was struggling with some, very open about his issues, and was working with DDP and all the people that they work with that they make videos and they show you resilience and people that have come back from terrible addiction,” Enzo said. “And Big Cass did that, and that video is out there for anybody who wants to see it. It’s awesome.”

He even shared a lighter memory from time spent at DDP’s house, highlighting the supportive environment:

“He would have a bar loaded to the gills. It was just all these seltzers that were just every flavor seltzer you could ever imagine in your life,” Enzo said. “When you’re just with the boys and you’re standing around and you’re talking, and you look back, by the time the night’s over, there’s just a garbage can loaded to the gills with all of these seltzers. We would just go out back and there’d be like 20 seltzers just shit-canned by the time we were done talking shit. And man, God bless DDP.”

Gerald Brisco also praised DDP’s efforts in helping wrestlers recover:

“He’s a saint for what he’s done for Jake and the other guys,” Brisco said.

Enzo emphasized that Cass’s comeback extends beyond wrestling, describing it as an ongoing journey:

“He’s still a comeback story to this day,” Enzo said.

He added that the two remain close, speaking weekly—often about sports and fantasy football—marking a strong personal and professional bond that has endured through both success and hardship.