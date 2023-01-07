Eric Bischoff Believes WWE NXT Will Defeat AEW in TV Ratings This Year

On a recent episode of his Strictly Business Podcast, Eric Bischoff made his predictions for 2023.

During the podcast, Bischoff stated that he believes WWE NXT, which airs on the USA Network on Tuesday nights, will defeat AEW Dynamite, which airs on TBS on Wednesday nights in the TV ratings.

Bischoff said, “At this point, NXT is probably going to deliver more ratings than Dynamite does by mid-summer. If the trend that you can see visually continues, my prediction for 2023 is that NXT is going to outperform Dynamite unless things change pretty quickly. If the focus of your product is match quality at the expense of legitimate, well-constructed, disciplined storytelling and character development, then you’re going to appeal to an audience that is never going to grow.”

Bischoff also said, “NXT has been incrementally gaining ground almost every week. Now there will be some exceptions, but if you look at it over a period of months, you’re seeing an incremental upward trend, and if you look at ‘Dynamite’ you’re seeing an incremental downward trend over that same period of time.

“If you’re TBS and you got beachfront property, now granted it’s a Friday night so it’s raining, but it’s still beachfront property, I don’t know? Are they making money with those ads? With 400,000 people watching? Can they make any money? Or would it better to just do a rerun and multi-purpose program you already paid for and essentially get 100 percent of the ad revenue you already paid for once? That’s where it gets a little dicey.”

