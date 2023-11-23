Eric Bischoff Calls Cody Rhodes Getting To Compete In WarGames “Full Circle”

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he loves the fact that “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes get to compete in WarGames, a match his father, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, created.

Bischoff said, “It’s a story within a story. You’ve got the wrestling story, in-ring story. As we’re really heading into WrestleMania, it’s not too early to say that. In another 60 days, we’re gonna be hearing about people being inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame. It’s not that far away, so I think that you’ve got Cody Rhodes’ wrestling story, and then you’ve got life. The story of life, and the story of life is that Dusty Rhodes was the visionary behind WarGames. I think Cody, to have the opportunity to participate, and not just participate but participate as a featured talent, it’s full circle shit, brother, and I love it. I love that kind of thing. I’m partial to Cody and the entire Rhodes family. But even beyond that, this is cool shit. This is the kind of story that makes sports so interesting.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)