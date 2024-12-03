Eric Bischoff Discusses How His Upcoming WWE NXT Appearance Came About

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to talk about a number of topics, including how his upcoming NXT appearance came about.

Bischoff said, “Both phone calls [WWE and MLW] came in around the same time. It was ironic. Just a simple call. There is another project that I’ll be working on Wednesday for Peacock. Because I’m going to be there anyway, in Orlando working on that, ‘oh by the way, there is a live show on Tuesday. Let’s get him in here and make him a part of the NXT show.’ I think that’s the reason is came together. Efficiency, more than anything, and a good opportunity. I’ve never been part of NXT, so this is a first for me and the audience.”

