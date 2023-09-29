Eric Bischoff Discusses What Elias Should Do As A Free Agent

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his Strictly Business podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Elias.

Bischoff said, “Harder one to get a feel for. I did work with him quite a bit for the short period of time I was in WWE. We talked pretty regularly and talked about his character and ways to improve and take different approaches to things. I just got the impression that he was committed and a very talented guy. He wasn’t afraid to go out and try things that were new. I just don’t know what his ambition is. He’s not young, at some point in time, you reach a certain age in your late thirties or early forties that you’ve got to kind of make up your mind whether you’re going to pursue this line of work for the next twenty years, or maybe you’re still young enough, shift gears and do something else while you’re still young enough to do it.”

Bischoff also talked about what Elias should do now that he is a free agent.

“I think for someone like Elias, in his age group, I think that discussion is more internal than external — external meaning, I wonder if Tony Khan is interested in me, I wonder if I could go to IMPACT or whatever, I wonder if I can make a couple hundred grand on the indie scene for the next couple of years. That’s a great conversation to have with yourself when you’re in your early twenties or thirties, it’s a little bit more uncomfortable if you’re in your late thirties, early forties.”

You can check out Bischoff’s complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)