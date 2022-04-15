Eric Bischoff Discusses Whether The Undertaker Is The Greatest Wrestler Of All-Time

Eric Bischoff made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was if he feels the Undertaker is the greatest wrestler of all-time:

“It’s always hard. I was asked that same question earlier in a radio interview, you know, of the three, I think they said Undertaker, Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin, which is the biggest star? Well, you know, you got to qualify that stuff. I think if you look at The Undertaker, his impact on this industry, the longevity that he has and the level that he played and the impact that he had, how do you not give him the nod for that role? Well, if you’re just counting dollars, you’re gonna go to The Rock, because who’s made more money in this industry than The Rock. But if you’re going to talk about who had the most significant impact on the industry in the early stages of its amazing growth, how do you not pick up Hulk Hogan? So it’s a tough one. It all comes down to personal reference.

Bischoff also talked about this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame class, which was headlined by The Undertaker.

“I think for me, when I heard The Undertaker was going in, first of all, it wasn’t a surprise to anybody that is aware of The Undertaker and his relationship with WWE. But I thought, man, this is going to be the coolest one. They’re all cool. I’ll be honest with you. WrestleMania weekend is an amazing weekend. Everybody loves it for different reasons. Personally, I’ve always loved the Hall of Fame portion of WrestleMania weekend the most because the emotions are real. The fact that guys get up on that stage and they’re being respected by their peers is a very special moment. I live vicariously through every one of them.”