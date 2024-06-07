Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Was Initially Hesitant To Be Part Of Who Killed WCW?

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on an episode of his Wise Choices podcast. He discussed a number of topics, including initially not wanting to be part of the “Who Killed WCW?” docu-series.

Bischoff said, “I’ll be honest with you, when I first got the phone call I was hesitant to do it, to get involved in another analysis of WCW. Because just about everybody — not just about, everybody that’s approached it from a television point of view thus far has pretty much tried to tell the same story. And they’re living off of the dirtsheet narrative, second, third-hand information. Just a lot of kind of folklore more than anything. Guy Evans came along, wrote a great book about WCW. And I think the producers of Seven Bucks saw that book and said, ‘Wait a minute, there’s more story to tell.’”

On his involvement in the project:

“I did have some input in terms of wrangling talent, but I had no input in terms of content. Other than of course, my contribution personally. So I am really hopeful that, as I was told early on in this process, this is going to be a different approach to the WCW story and the end of WCW. It is not going to be, for example, the WWE version. So we’ll see. With The Rock involved and again Brian Gewirtz, so I have a tremendous amount of respect. I’m hopeful.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)