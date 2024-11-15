Eric Bischoff Hopes Goldberg’s Retirement Match Takes Place At WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took on an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including if he hopes to see fellow WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg’s retirement match take place at WrestleMania 41.

Bischoff said, “I hope we do. I hope Bill gets that opportunity. I think with Triple H and the team in place at the helm, it’ll probably turn out to be pretty good, pretty entertaining. It sounds exciting. It sounds like a fun thing to be a part of WrestleMania, we’ll see. Bill’s also been known to step out over his skis a couple times in interviews. Maybe he’s kind of forcing the issue and planting seeds, like with a jackhammer planting seeds. But it sounds like — You know, and that setup between him and Gunther, that was a little too well executed to not be something that at least had been in discussion. So I expect to see it.”

On WWE returning to Toronto for Elimination Chamber 2025:

“That event’s going to be off the charts. The crowd in Toronto, Montreal, it’s — the crowd is just so intense. And that’s going to make whatever they do in the ring even better. You know the crowd, and the reaction from the crowd — when it comes to the people who are watching at home, who can’t be there, it adds a factor of about 50% or 80% to your enjoyment. If the crowd’s really into it, whatever it is you’re watching feels a whole lot more exciting than it might be if the crowd wasn’t as excited as they are. So it’ll be fun.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)