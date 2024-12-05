Eric Bischoff Reacts To Claim That He’s “Clearly Biased Towards WWE” Due To Legends Contract

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff stated earlier this week that AEW had “no hope” and that “nothing’s going to turn their company around.”

X user SLICK 2099 commented on Bischoff’s criticism of AEW, stating, “Eric Bischoff is clearly biased towards WWE. He’s on a legends deal, in their games, and appears on their shows. Plus, he’s still bitter about what Tony Khan said about Ted Turner. It’s obvious.”

Bischoff responded, “The depth and breadth of your collective ignorance is a continious source of amusement. I have no ‘legends deal’. I am a completely unencumbered legend that walks freely where, when, how, and with whomever I choose. Because that’s what true legends do. ‘Bitter’ is a concept I can’t relate to (see previous sentence). I just have the freedom to speak my mind. Cause I don’t give a fuck.”

When another fan asked if Bischoff would work for AEW with creative control, Bischoff stated, “I know too many people who are trapped (taking the money and scared shitless to walk away from it) in that joyless shithole. Not a chance. Life is too short and has too much to offer.”

