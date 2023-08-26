WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including meeting NBA legend Dennis Rodman for the very first time in 1995.

Bischoff said, “I didn’t have the connection, and I don’t think I even really had much of a conversation with Dennis back then. Dennis lived in Newport Beach, California, which wasn’t far from the event. I’m not sure if he lived at then, but I know he has lived there for a long time. I’m assuming that’s all this is. I’m guessing that Dennis was in the area. He’s a big fan of Hulk Hogan. The event was going on, and he and Hogan just connected. I don’t think I even really talked with Dennis while he was there.”

Bischoff also talked about how NBA legend Dennis Rodman is one of the most intelligent persons he has ever worked with.

“Dennis often comes off as an introvert, and I think he is in many respects. But he’s also, to your point, one of the smartest, most intelligent, and just native intelligence, just born with that gift to not only see what’s going on but to see things before they happen. A knowledgeable agent guy. I think this is one of the reasons, and again, I am not an expert; I’m not even an NBA fan until the playoffs, to be honest with you. But I’m, again, as a novice, that to be a great rebounder, you have to see a play develop before it develops. You have to be in the right place at the right time. You have to see a little bit into the future, even if it’s just moments or seconds, right, to put yourself in a position to be the rebounder that Dennis Rodman was. And I think the same is true in life to a degree, at least it is with Dennis because he is so smart and sees things before many other people see them. Know when you meet Dennis that while he may not be completely over the top trying to entertain the masses at a signing. You’re talking to one of the most intelligent I’ve ever worked with. He’s. He’s an exciting cat.”

You can check out Eric Bischoff’s complete podcast below.