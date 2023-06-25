Eric Bischoff Reveals Which WWE Star He Wishes He Had Pursued For WCW

On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed various topics, including his thoughts on former WWE star Ken Shamrock.

Bischoff stated that he regrets not attempting to bring Shamrock in while in charge of WCW.

“Shamrock may have never been interested in coming to WCW,” Bischoff said. “I just didn’t feel there was a hole in the roster for someone like him at that time.”

“I kinda regret it, because he is, was, and still is a good character,” Bischoff stressed. “I’m a fan, you know, whatever I see in [the] interviews with him now, talking about MMA and documentaries about his past. Very impressive guy! I love his story, both he and his brother. I love the background of their story, and I wish I would have looked closer at him.”

You can check out the latest episode below: