Eric Bischoff Says Halloween Havoc Would Have Been The Biggest PPV For WCW

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he liked WCW Halloween Havoc.

Bischoff said, “I think it definitely would have been a tent pole for us. I liked Halloween Havoc also because it was in October and not December. There’s so much going on. You’ve got the Christmas holidays, you’ve got people spending money on Christmas, a lot of travel going on. It’s not the best time of the year to do a pay-per-view. Whereas October, although you’re affected by Monday Night Football ratings and you’re, you know, your TV ratings take a little bit of a hit. Overall, I thought that October was a much better tent pole because of the timing, because of the nature of it being Halloween havoc and the fun that you could have, you know, playing off of it. If I had been involved with WCW, the long-term effusion of the Fusion Media deal would have gone down the way we hoped it would. Halloween Havoc would have been the biggest pay-per-view for WCW for all the right reasons.”

