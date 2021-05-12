Eric Bischoff Says He Is “Embarrassed” To Be Part Of A&E’s Randy Savage Documentary

During a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about his appearance on the A&E documentary about Randy Savage…

“And for people who may not understand why I went off the way I did on the Randy Savage A&E documentary, I just felt like there was a lot of dirt for the sake of dirt. Sensationalism for the sake of sensationalism.”

“I’m embarrassed that I was a part of that as well. So people understand and know, both Mrs. B [Loree Bischoff] and I shot those segments while I was still working for WWE and both of us were living in Stamford a year and a half ago. I’ve been involved in so many WWE projects and I hope to continue to be involved in them – maybe or maybe not because I’m pretty vocal about my opinion. I like to think my criticism is constructive, and I don’t like to pick on individuals or get petty or personal with it. But had I known what this biography was gonna be, neither my wife or I would’ve participated. Had I known they were gonna put Bubba the fuckin’ Love Sponge in this thing, I would’ve said, ‘Thank you, but no thank you.’”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was also critical of the documentary.

