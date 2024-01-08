Eric Bischoff Says There’s Not A Job In Wrestling That Interests Him

Last week, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff trended on social media after claiming that AEW is the new TNA. Some questioned why he is critical of Tony Khan’s company, with some speculating that he is looking for work in wrestling again. Bischoff stated that he is satisfied with his life and has no plans to pursue a full-time wrestling career.

During the latest “83 Weeks” podcast, Bischoff was asked if he’d like to work in the wrestling business again:

“I wouldn’t want a job,” Bischoff said. “The reason I wouldn’t want a job in a wrestling business is first and foremost, it would require travel. I don’t like to travel and if I do travel, it’s because it’s something I really look forward to doing. I still do appearances, but to travel every single week, it ain’t happening. It’s just not. So there’s not a job in wrestling that really interests me. Again, don’t take it wrong. I love the business. I’m grateful as hell that I had an opportunity to work in the business. I wouldn’t have changed anything in terms of career choices, but that time has come and gone. It’s time for a different chapter in my life. There are new projects that I’m equally as excited about if not more than I ever was wrestling. I would rather pursue that. I like doing this. This is fun for me. I don’t have to go anywhere. I like my life just the way it is. I don’t want anybody to f**k with it.”

Bischoff said that he would feel differently if he was younger but he’s at a different stage of his life.

He said, “If I was in my 20s, my 30s, even into my 40s, different conversation. This is gonna sound like bragging, and believe me I’m not because I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and I may have hit rock bottom, but I could describe it in fu**ing great detail, but I’m not there now. I have an amazing marriage. My wife and I’ve been together for over 42 years now. Married 40, together 42. I have an amazing son and amazing daughter and I have an incredible relationship with both of them. It’s amazing. I have a grandson who I love dearly. I live in a nice house. I live in a part of the country that people from all over the world travel to because it’s such a beautiful part of the country, the scenery. I live, literally, you could see Yellowstone National Park from my deck. So I don’t want anything different. I like what I have and I don’t let anything get in the way of it including a lot of travel and being away from my family or my home. It ain’t happening. Not anymore.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)