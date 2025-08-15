Eric Bischoff Shares Advice He Has For Karrion Kross

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed various topics on an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, including Karrion Kross and the recent news regarding Kross and Scarlett’s exit from WWE.

Bischoff said, “I’ve always liked Karrion Kross as a performer, as a talent. And I also like him as a person. We’ve gotten to know each other just a little bit, not close. But a ton of respect for him in a lot of ways.”

He continued, “I — like you, in fact you’re the one that put that Brian Pillman kind of strategy in my head. And I got really excited about that, because it would have been a great, great story. I’m disappointed. I’m disappointed for Karrion, obviously. I am for wrestling fans who obviously had an appetite and wanted to see more of Karrion. I’m hoping that it works itself out. I get a little uncomfortable when I see talent — I don’t want to say burning bridges. But when you start talking about contract negotiations publicly. It doesn’t really serve you all that well. It may feel good in the moment, and you may be releasing some frustration and maybe some resentment. And I understand that, I’m a fairly emotional person myself. And I tend to say stupid s**t sometimes. [chuckles] But you know, his career isn’t over. WWE is the most important place to be right now. It’s the biggest opportunity, I should say, not most important, but the biggest opportunity out there.”

On his advice to him:

“If I was Karrion’s agent, I would just advise him to keep his conversations about his contract negotiations to himself, and go out and continue to prove why WWE made a mistake. Because sometimes they do. We’ve seen it in the past, haven’t we? And I think if Karion just does the right thing and keeps being Karrion Kross and stays committed, stays focused, and goes out and make some noise outside of WWE? He’ll be back, but it’ll be a lot easier for him to come back if he wasn’t, you know, spilling the beans on contract negotiations. It doesn’t serve anybody.”

