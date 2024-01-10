Eric Bischoff Speaks Out About Andrade’s Expected WWE Return

Eric Bischoff discussed various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff discussed whether he believes Andrade will return to WWE after leaving AEW.

Andrade lost to Miro at the AEW World End pay-per-view event, which was his final AEW appearance. Andrade had been hinting that he wasn’t happy with the promotion, and he is expected to return to WWE at any time.

It should be noted that in March 2021, Andrade requested his release from WWE, which was initially denied, but was eventually granted before he joined AEW. Things have changed since then, with Triple H now in charge of creative and had Andrade booked heavily in NXT, including a run as NXT champion.

“Oh, yeah. He’s an amazing talent. Incredible. I’m surprised that they let him go in the first place,” Bischoff stated. “Amazing talent, and I’m glad he’s coming back. If indeed that’s true. I’m glad he’s coming back because we’ll see more of him. How many times has Andrade wrestled in AEW? He was there for a year and a half? Two years? How many times have we seen him wrestle? Half a dozen. He’s in the witness protection program.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



