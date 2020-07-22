Eric Young Talks About How WWE’s ‘System Is Broken’

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Eric Young talked about his time with the company:

“We don’t need to go on and on about it, but the system is broken. It’s hard to get a word in. Even when you’re doing nothing, it feels like you’re just trying to fix people’s mistakes all day. There is no creativity. They want everyone to do things the same and be the same and bump the same and sell the same. And there’s millions of rules, which I’m sure you guys have all heard and talked about on the show at length, and people talk about on the internet. The secret rules. Those change daily and it’s just really hard to understand what’s going on and why it’s going on. The system is flawed. And I would say that to anyone there. I would say it to Vince himself.

I’m definitely not the first person that he’s made a mistake on, and I won’t be the last person that he’s made a mistake on. I don’t think it’s anything personal. Anytime me and him were in a room together, or we spoke, he was always respectful. We had two pretty decently long conversations and I thought they went well and he understood where I was coming from.

But, I’m a man, and I’m not gonna stand in a hallway for four hours to talk to him. I’m just not gonna do that. That could be wrong on my part. That could be stubborn on my part, but I’m a forty-year-old man and I’m not gonna wait in the hallway like a child to maybe get five minutes to talk to him. I said my peace to him. He seemed to be responsive to it. And nothing ever came from it. I don’t take it personally. He made a mistake and, as a leader of the company and the person that decides everything, it’s a massive mistake to pass on somebody with me. You have a three-hour television show and you can’t find five minutes for Eric Young? Your show is broken. It’s as simple as that. I’ve proven that I can do whatever. Any role. I’m not saying I can do it. I’ve already done it and I’ve proven that I can do it and do it very well. So, for me, it’s a huge miss. A huge mistake. And now it’s someone else’s gain. And, personally, it’s my gain. My soul hasn’t felt this good in a long time. That’s just the truth.”

“I feel like I didn’t exist for two years. After being on TV every week for 14 or 15 years and working so hard to build your career. We’re all independent contractors. We’re all our own business. Then having a person basically take a dump on all of your hard work and discard it like nothing. It’s hard to deal with, man. It’s a huge blow to the psyche. A huge blow to the ego. But I never thought, ‘Oh, this is my fault.’ The system is just broken. It’s flawed. All the flaws are created by one person and that’s not gonna change, unfortunately. So, unfortunately, for a lot of people there, a lot of creative people and a lot of really talented people, they’re never really going to be able to fully do what they can do because of the way the system is organized. It’s sad. It’s mostly just sad and super frustrating when you’re in it. But now I can say I can smile because I don’t have to deal with that anymore.”

(quotes courtesy of ProWrestlingSheet.com)