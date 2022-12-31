Erick Redbeard Talks About Possibility Of Turning Up In 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Video)

Could Erick Redbeard appear in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match?

The former WWE Superstar and Wyatt Family member formerly known as Erick Rowan recently appeared as a guest on “Ten Count” with Steve Fall, and spoke about the possibility of turning up in the Royal Rumble match at next month’s WWE pay-per-view event.

“As far as appearing [at the Royal Rumble], I would be the last to know,” Rowan told Fall. “I feel like fans figure out [about returns] through [dirt sheets] … and I sometimes feel like you’ll hear rumors and then all of a sudden they come true.”

He continued, “That’s why I always say, I always laugh, ‘I’ll probably hear a rumor,’ I don’t know.”

Check out the complete Erick Redbeard interview via the YouTube player embedded below.



(H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.)