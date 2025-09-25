ESPN President Admits Network Has Sought WWE Content For Years

ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus appeared on the SI Media podcast to discuss various topics. He talked about their ongoing efforts to acquire WWE content for the network, emphasizing that they have valued WWE for many years.

Magnus said, “When I was over in programming, I got the old WrestleManias during the pandemic to put on ESPN. I took a couple of runs at the Raw and SmackDown packages, and the WWE Network, previously.“

He continued, “I’ve had a great appreciation of this content for a long time. This goes all the way back to when I was a kid in New Jersey. I loved it. I’m not too familiar with the storylines today, but I have a full appreciation for what they’ve built over there in terms of a great form of entertainment, and clearly, the results speak for themselves in terms of how many fans they pack in arenas and stadiums.“

Magnus added, “It’s remarkable.“

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)