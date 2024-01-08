ESPN Spokesperson Addresses Pat McAfee’s Claims That His Show Is Being “Sabotaged”

WWE celebrity wrestler Pat McAfee signed a multimillion-dollar contract with ESPN in May 2023 to bring The Pat McAfee Show to the sports channel.

As PWMania.com previously reported, McAfee recently accused certain ESPN employees, including Norby Williamson, of deliberately sabotaging his show and leaking false information to the media.

An ESPN spokesperson issued an official statement to Deadline.com about the matter.

“No one is more committed to and invested in ESPN’s success than Norby Williamson. At the same time, we are thrilled with the multi-platform success that we have seen from The Pat McAfee Show across ESPN. We will handle this matter internally and have no further comment.”