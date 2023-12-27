ESPN’s Picks For 2023 Male And Female Wrestlers Of The Year Revealed

ESPN.com has published a list of Year End Wrestling Awards for 2023. The following are the winners in each category:
Female wrestler of the year: Rhea Ripley, WWE
Male wrestler of the year: Cody Rhodes, WWE
Tag team of the year: FTR, AEW
Debut of the year: CM Punk, WWE
Breakthrough wrestler of the year: LA Knight, WWE
Promo artist of the year: MJF, AEW
Match of the year: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay, AEW (Forbidden Door and Wrestle Kingdom)
Best PPV event of the year: WrestleMania 39, WWE
Best storyline of the year: The Bloodline 2.0, WWE