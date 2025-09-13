MJF Targets Andrade Following WWE Departure

Hours after reports surfaced that Andrade El Idolo is no longer with WWE, AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) took to social media to send a direct message to the newly minted free agent.

MJF, who is preparing for his upcoming Title vs. Mask showdown against Místico at the CMLL 92nd Anniversary Show, tagged Andrade in a fiery post on X (formerly Twitter):

“Ay yo @AndradeElIdolo. Ima be in Mexico beating the ever loving sh*t out of Mistico @CMLL_OFICIAL infront of all your broke ass country men. Lmk if you wanna grab a marg before I hop on my jet to Toronto to whoop mark briscoes hillbilly ass.”

The jab-laden post not only hyped MJF’s highly anticipated match in Mexico but also referenced his ongoing AEW feud with Mark Briscoe, whom he will face at AEW All Out in Toronto.

The message is particularly notable given Andrade’s rich history in Mexico. Before signing with WWE in 2015, Andrade competed as La Sombra in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), where he became one of the company’s top stars. He was a founding member of Los Ingobernables and captured multiple championships, including the CMLL World Tag Team and Universal Titles.

CMLL, founded in 1933, is recognized as the world’s oldest active wrestling promotion. AEW’s working partnership with the company has already opened the door for crossover appearances, with MJF’s bout against Místico standing as one of the most high-profile examples.

With Andrade officially a free agent and MJF stirring the pot, speculation is sure to intensify about whether Andrade could once again appear in a CMLL ring—or possibly even reunite with old allies in AEW.