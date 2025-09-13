Triple H Confirms New WWE Performance Center Being Built In Orlando

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently spoke with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson on Nightcap about various topics, including the company’s plans to build a new Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Triple H stated that the new facility will be larger and more advanced than the original one.

Triple H said, “It’s in Orlando. We’re in the process of building a new one, now, in Orlando. It’ll be even bigger and better.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

