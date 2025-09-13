Backstage Update On Chris Jericho’s Future

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it is unlikely AEW President Tony Khan will feature Chris Jericho back on AEW programming unless Jericho signs a new deal with the company. Meltzer also mentioned that Jericho will make it clear to both companies that he would love to be involved and that he will make a lot of money either way, whether he stays with AEW or returns to WWE.

Meltzer added that this entire situation works to Jericho’s advantage, as he will likely keep both sides guessing. If Jericho decides to return to AEW, choosing AEW over WWE, it could enhance his standing among AEW fans. However, a return to WWE seems to make more sense at this stage in his career.

From a scheduling perspective, Meltzer stated that Jericho is likely to have a similar schedule no matter which company he chooses, allowing him time to work on other acting and music projects. Meltzer also mentioned that if Jericho decides to retire soon, he can look at how AEW handled Sting’s final run, as well as how WWE managed John Cena and Goldberg’s careers.