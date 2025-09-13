Speculation On Ronda Rousey Considering AEW Run

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Ronda Rousey’s recent interview, in which she praised Jon Moxley as “the most incredible human being ever” and highlighted his supportiveness, has led many insiders to believe that Rousey may be interested in joining AEW soon, especially if Shayna Baszler joins with her.

Meltzer also mentioned that when Rousey and Marina Shafir were scheduled to face Athena and Billie Starkz at a Pro Wrestling Revolver show on November 16, 2023, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was reluctant to approve the match.

This was mainly because it took place the day before the ROH taping in Los Angeles, where Rousey and Shafir were also set to face Athena and Starkz.

Reportedly, Moxley played a significant role in facilitating a resolution between Khan and Rousey, allowing them to proceed with the match at the Revolver show and then have a rematch at the ROH taping. However, Rousey was reportedly not pleased with how the situation unfolded.