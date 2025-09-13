Why John Cena’s Farewell Match Was Moved To Washington, D.C.

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena is set to compete in his final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13, at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

Earlier this year, it was expected that Cena’s final match would take place in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, rather than Washington, D.C. WWE initially considered moving the Saturday Night’s Main Event special to December 27, but they were unable to reach an agreement with NBC to shift the date and go head-to-head with AEW World’s End.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision to host the event in Washington, D.C., was based on financial reasons. WWE reportedly sought a $7 million site fee from Boston, similar to the amount paid by New Jersey for two nights of WWE SummerSlam. However, the city of Boston felt this fee was too high and doubted that a show scheduled just two weeks before Christmas would generate sufficient tourism to justify the cost.

Consequently, WWE added an episode of RAW on Monday, November 10, which will serve as Cena’s final show in his hometown.

There are no details yet regarding the site fee paid by Washington, D.C. However, some speculate that hosting Cena’s final match in D.C. could create an opportunity for President Trump to make an appearance at the show. Currently, Trump is scheduled to attend the Army vs. Navy football game on December 13 at 3 PM ET.

WWE and UFC have been securing high site fees, often with cities covering the costs of venue rentals and other expenses, with the expectation that these events will boost tourism in the area.