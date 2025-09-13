Andrade Parts Ways With WWE

According to a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, former NXT Champion and United States Champion Andrade has officially parted ways with WWE.

The news comes less than a year after his surprise return to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Sapp confirmed the departure soon after Andrade’s profile had been moved to the alumni section of WWE’s official website.

Andrade’s second run with WWE has been widely regarded as underwhelming compared to his earlier tenure. After leaving AEW at the end of 2023, he made a surprise comeback in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble and was assigned to Monday Night Raw, publicly stating that his goal was to capture a world championship.

His Raw run began strong with wins over Apollo Crews and Giovanni Vinci, but he was later drafted to SmackDown in the 2024 WWE Draft. There, Andrade entered a storyline involving Legado Del Fantasma, teasing a reunion with former manager Zelina Vega. The angle eventually saw him align with Vega and the LWO against Santos Escobar’s revamped faction, which featured Elektra Lopez, Angel, and Humberto.

Despite the intriguing setup, the program resulted mostly in multi-person tag matches and did not lead to a major singles feud or title opportunity for Andrade. His last significant appearance came at the Clash in Paris premium live event, where he was on the losing side of a six-man tag team bout.

This contrasts sharply with his first WWE run, where Andrade earned critical acclaim as NXT Champion and later captured the United States Championship on the main roster before requesting his release in 2021. He went on to wrestle several years with AEW before returning to WWE in early 2024.

As of now, WWE has not issued an official statement on Andrade’s release.