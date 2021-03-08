Ethan Page Makes AEW Debut, Revolution Ladder Match Highlights

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During Sunday night’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event, Scorpio Sky won a ladder match to earn himself a AEW TNT Championship match this Wednesday night on Dynamite against Darby Allin. The match also included Cody Rhodes, Lance Archer, Penta El Zero, and the debuting Ethan Page, who recently left Impact Wrestling.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

