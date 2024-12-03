Ethan Page Talks Potential Bloodsport Match Between Himself And CM Punk

WWE NXT star “All Ego” Ethan Page spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including his interaction with CM Punk on NXT.

Page said, “It was interesting in the sense that we’ve crossed paths multiple places now. So I got to see how he operates across the board. That was interesting. You’re talking about his fashion. I’ll say the ugliest he’s ever looked is in a referee shirt. Dumbest he’s ever looked is raising Trick Williams’ hand in a referee shirt. Sorry. I don’t know. You talking about arguably the biggest or one of the biggest stars in the WWE, maybe of like my generation of wrestlers. It was great to be able to ring in this new era of NXT on our new home channel, the CW Network. It was a very big platform and moment and match. I’m grateful in a sense that I got to be in, I guess, CM Punk’s stratosphere or whatever, to share the spotlight. That was cool. The things that followed up after, not too cool. Not too cool at all.”

On a potential Bloodsport Match between himself and Punk and who would win the match:

“Oh me, any version of me. I could wear this freaking outfit. You’re talking to a man that trained martial arts from the age of four years old, not 40 years old. Four.”

