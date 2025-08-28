Evil Uno Discusses Mystery Wrestling’s Growth, Toronto Debut

AEW/ROH star Evil Uno spoke with Joe Pearl from Fightful about various topics, including his plans to bring the Mystery Wrestling promotion to Toronto.

Uno said, “Truthfully, I did this on a whim, like I do everything in Mystery Wrestling. I thought, well, this is our first real test. We’ve done Gatineau our entire existence. We’ve been doing it for two years now. Let’s see if we can do this elsewhere and if I’m being truthful, it’s an immense success. We sold over 300 tickets in less than 24 hours of tickets being on sale.”

On their main focus:

“Our main focus right now is to make sure we knock this one out of the park. There’s going to be a lot of people there. If anyone knows anything about Mystery Wrestling, we’re not going to announce a soul that’s there. We’re just going to anticipate that people trust me enough to watch the event. I’m going to say this, this is the biggest crowd we will ever have as of yet. Typically we can draw up to 250 in our little bingo hall. This is at least about 100 more and so I’m going to take into account of that. This is probably going to be the biggest show we’ve ever produced.”

You can check out Uno’s comments in the video below.

