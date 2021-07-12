Ex-WWE Star Fires Back At Triple H’s Comments On Top Stars Wanting To Work There

In an interview with ITRWrestling.com, former WWE star Maria Kanellis addressed Triple H’s comments about the top wrestlers in the world wanting to work for the company:

“So I think. I think, of course, has to say something like that, he has to say that everybody wants to be in WWE because that is where he works and that’s what’s required. But I think if you were honest with himself, he would realize that they aren’t the only place to work anymore and for a lot of people, they’re not even the place that they want to work.

So I think anywhere could have the best wrestler in the world. It doesn’t matter if it’s going to be in Ring of Honor, AEW, Impact, WWE, it could be over in Japan or China or over in the UK or anywhere in Europe. It’s possible that any one of these places has the very best women’s wrestler in the world. It’s just a matter of who that person is, not what company they work for. And I hope that over the next few months we’re able to see a couple of those women and Ring of Honor. But if not, it is something to work towards.”