Ex-WWE Star Under Fire For What He Said On Seth Rollins Being Attacked By A Fan

As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins was tackled by a fan that jumped the barricade during the November 22nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW.

Former WWE and WCW star Chavo Guerrero commented on the incident via Twitter:

“Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days. [Man shrugging emoji]”

As of Tuesday morning, Guerrero received more than 684 quote retweets. Here were some of the responses to Guerrero:

You could’ve just commended Seth Rollins on the way he handled the situation, but you wanna clout chase instead.. https://t.co/NPp8BAMdJh pic.twitter.com/OV7iNzEoCX — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 23, 2021

WWE and AEW fans uniting to shit on this awful take by Chavito https://t.co/gPQIG9nRmd — Jay K (@americand0lphin) November 23, 2021

Remember when wrestlers could actually shut the fuck up https://t.co/JSHt5iDTem — 𝙴 𝚕 𝚕 𝚎 (@ElleGenerico) November 23, 2021

oh shit lol this is the guy who applied to my local GameStop for a manager position https://t.co/ushYW2ueQq — Ali🦁 (@itsYDG2) November 23, 2021

baby, that spear alone would’ve had you front row seeing Selena perform Como la Flor live so if you’re so tough, go bail the fan out and become a hero https://t.co/5FipoObbmO — BIG TIDDY TARYN (@skinnymysterio) November 23, 2021

The Man was attacked and instead of saying I hope he's okay you say this? What is wrong with you? https://t.co/Xz1yw1ZKVd — ♤ᴊᴀᴋᴇ ᴍɪssᴇs ʙᴀʏʟᴇʏ 🐑🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@JakeOrtizBro) November 23, 2021

Me remembering the good ol days and realizing that you were just as irrelevant in 2002 as you are in 2021. Wow. Good Times. https://t.co/vgTVazTI0t pic.twitter.com/Z7Ij6sN9BZ — Brie’s Acting Coach (@BACStratus_) November 23, 2021