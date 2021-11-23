Ex-WWE Star Under Fire For What He Said On Seth Rollins Being Attacked By A Fan

As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins was tackled by a fan that jumped the barricade during the November 22nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW.

Former WWE and WCW star Chavo Guerrero commented on the incident via Twitter:

“Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days. [Man shrugging emoji]”

As of Tuesday morning, Guerrero received more than 684 quote retweets. Here were some of the responses to Guerrero:

