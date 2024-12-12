Excitement Builds In WWE Over Highly Anticipated Upcoming Event

WWE is kicking off 2025 with a blockbuster week, starting with the premiere episode of Raw on Netflix on January 6th from Los Angeles, followed by New Year’s Evil on January 7th for the NXT brand. The highly anticipated NXT event will take place at the historic Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, marking a special occasion for the brand’s debut programming on The CW.

The New Year’s Evil episode will air live at 8 PM ET, with tickets going on sale Wednesday, December 18. This is part of NXT’s continued effort to bring its shows on the road, a trend that began in October after moving from the USA Network to The CW.

The event promises a stacked card, with NXT Champion Trick Williams set to defend his title against Oba Femi and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defending her championship against Giulia. Both challengers earned their title shots by winning this year’s Iron Survivor Challenges.

According to PWInsider.com, there is significant excitement within WWE about hosting NXT at the legendary Shrine Expo Hall. Several NXT officials and wrestlers have reportedly been traveling to Los Angeles to assist with planning and logistics, signaling the importance of this event for the brand’s evolution in the new year.