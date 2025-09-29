Famous Fighters That Love to Bet

According to Statista data, revenue in the sports betting market is projected to reach US$17.23bn in 2025. Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate of 5.30%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$24.77bn by 2030. One of the biggest categories of people who are into betting is fighters who consider gambling a way to clear their heads before and after competitions.

Why Fighters Are Interested in Online Casino Games?

Boxing and online casino games intertwine by necessity, as major fights usually take place in gaming venues, surrounded by crowds who arrive specifically to watch and bet on the outcomes.

Successful boxers earn a lot of funds that provide a decent bankroll for high-stakes gambling, while the same venues that host their fights offer instant access to games. Las Vegas exemplifies this relationship perfectly, where fighters establish training camps within walking distance of world-class casinos.

Brick-and-mortar and online casinos treat their clients as valuable fighters, extending VIP privileges through personalized service that makes gambling both attractive and convenient. When fighters spend months preparing for competitions in Las Vegas, visiting brick-and-mortar casinos becomes part of their routine, rather than a special occasion activity. Those who prefer to stay at home and have more introverted evenings spend their time in Cafe Casino and on other online platforms, where they take advantage of high roller bonuses. This mix of traditional and online play gives fighters the freedom to balance their competitive lifestyle with moments of relaxed entertainment.

Famous Fighters Who Frequently Bet

Dozens of fighters consider betting as their way to relax after competitions and clear their mind. Let’s see the ten biggest names.

Floyd Mayweather Jr

Floyd Mayweather, with the nickname Money Mayweather, trained by Triple H for the WrestleMania match against Big Show, lives in Las Vegas and quite frequently visits brick-and-mortar casinos to play cards on the VIP table. He is also into placing significant bets on basketball events.

During the press conference for his upcoming fight against Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather made a stake, saying that he would be the winner. His prediction turned out to be successful.

Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya is a long-term Vegas resident who frequently visits casinos to relax after fights. He’s spent more than 30 years visiting various brick-and-mortar casinos. One of the most famous stories about his gambling activities is making a bet down on Tiger Woods to win the masters.

Manny Pacquaio

This legendary 8-division world champion often spends his time in brick-and-mortar casinos, especially in Macau. Many fans have met Manny Pacquaio and his boxing crew there.

He is known to make a lot of bets on basketball and less popular sports disciplines, like billiards and cock-fighting.

Bernard Hopkins

Even though Bernard Hopkins is not among the boxers who tend to frequently spend time in brick-and-mortar casinos, he has an interesting story about betting on himself that turned out to be the right choice.

When Bernard Hopkins faced Felix Trinidad for the middleweight title, an online sportsbook sponsored the fight by paying Hopkins to display their logo on his trunks. Hopkins doubled down on his confidence by placing a bet on himself through the same website.

Mike Tyson

Today, Mike Tyson is a calm person who does not associate himself with gambling and wild parties. However, during Mike Tyson’s prime, he was known for being an active partygoer, putting big cash down while playing everything from blackjack to roulette in brick-and-mortar casinos.

Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva, one of MMA’s most accomplished champions, turns to gambling as his preferred method of relaxing. The former UFC middleweight champion enjoys blackjack and roulette sessions during his downtime from training camps.

In interviews, Silva has spoken about how gambling serves as a mental escape from the intense pressure of professional fighting.

Dana White

UFC President Dana White has been known for spending a lot of time in brick-and-mortar casinos during his downtime. He views the games as a necessary escape from the high-pressure demands of managing fighters, organizing events, and navigating the complex business side of combat sports.

Dana White even tried to encourage similar gambling habits among UFC fighters as a relaxation technique. He believes that controlled gambling can help UFC fighters decompress and perform better under pressure.

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre, who is one of the greatest fighters of all time, is also known for being a fan of betting. He loves playing casino games before and after his fights in order to reduce the level of stress.

Conor McGregor

UFC star Conor McGregor has built a reputation for being a fan of betting. The former lightweight champion regularly visits brick-and-mortar casinos, sometimes appearing at roulette wheels just days before major bouts when most fighters would be in strict preparation mode. He treats casino visits as part of his mental preparation.

It is also known that McGregor has commissioned custom poker chips for private games with friends.

Ricco Rodriguez

Former UFC heavyweight champion Ricco Rodriguez has been known for an active gambling lifestyle throughout his fighting career. Ricco Rodriguez frequents brick-and-mortar casinos for various table games, with poker being among his preferred choices. The casino environment provides him with a mental break from the physical and psychological demands of heavyweight competition.