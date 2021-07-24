Fan In Attendance At Rolling Loud Comments On Crowd Reactions To SmackDown Segments

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As seen on the July 23rd 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown, Angelo Dawkins defeated Chad Gable and Smackdown women’s champion Bianca Belair defeated Carmella in matches that took place at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida.

Noise was piped in due to people in the festival crowd not being familiar with the WWE product. There was an audible “we want Bobby” chant from the festival crowd as they were waiting for rapper Bobby Shmurda to perform.

Twitter user @YungLittlefoot commented on the experience and the crowd reactions:

