Fan In Attendance At Rolling Loud Comments On Crowd Reactions To SmackDown Segments

As seen on the July 23rd 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown, Angelo Dawkins defeated Chad Gable and Smackdown women’s champion Bianca Belair defeated Carmella in matches that took place at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida.

Noise was piped in due to people in the festival crowd not being familiar with the WWE product. There was an audible “we want Bobby” chant from the festival crowd as they were waiting for rapper Bobby Shmurda to perform.

Twitter user @YungLittlefoot commented on the experience and the crowd reactions:

The WWE just performed in front of thousands of people that weren’t familiar and killed it. And right before a Bobby Shmurda set on the same stage lmfao. — Alexis Littlefoot (@YungLittlefoot) July 24, 2021

They actually like the moves and they are popping at the right times. Some people just want Bobby Shmurda https://t.co/dJeEX2rFJl — Alexis Littlefoot (@YungLittlefoot) July 24, 2021

HERES THE TEA IT WAS DAWKINS VS GABLE AND THEN BIANCA VS MELLA. Girls got the biggest pops. After the girls Bianca and Trae Young (via video) announced a WWE PPV event in ATL on New Years Day. Love y’all this is huge for us that have one foot in the culture and 1 foot in wrestlin — Alexis Littlefoot (@YungLittlefoot) July 24, 2021

They wasn’t into it after wale but when the girls came out they got into it. Bobby Shmurda was after them and this is his first performance since being locked up. So of course at first they were chanting we want Bobby but after them ladies it was tapped in https://t.co/LNOdG1FqqK — Alexis Littlefoot (@YungLittlefoot) July 24, 2021