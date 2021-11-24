Fan That Was Arrested For Attacking Seth Rollins Explains His Actions

As previously noted, Seth Rollins was tackled by a fan that jumped the barricade during the November 22nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW.

Elisah Spencer, who has been charged with attempted assault, published a video on his Instagram story and said the following:

“Good morning guys, I’m out. That was me on WWE. I was booked from Goldberg and Vince McMahon and I jumped over the barricade because I told Vince McMahon I had personal beef with Colby Lopez (Rollins). This man did not tell Colby I was going to be there. And the personal beef is between me and Colby and he knows what he’s done. So as a… related to the tribal chief and tribal chief cousin, Royal 4 and Fatu Instagram, I did what I had to do.”

“I did it for Rikishi. I did it for The Rock. I did it for all my tribal family.”

Fans were able to find Spencer’s Instagram account and it appears that Spencer had been scammed/catfished by a fake Seth Rollins account prior to the incident on RAW. The video of Spencer’s statement and other material from his Instagram account can be seen below: