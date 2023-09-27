Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW WrestleDream 2023

The betting odds for AEW WrestleDream 2023 have been released by betonline.ag.

The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.

AEW TBS Championship Match Winner

Kris Statlander (c) -1000

Julia Hart +500

AEW TNT Championship Match Winner

Darby Allin -160

Christian Cage (c) +120

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

FTR (c) -1000

Aussie Open +500

AEW World Tag Team #1 Contenders Match Winner

Young Bucks -140

The Gunns +250

Lucha Brothers +250

Orange Cassidy & Hook +900

Double Title Championship Match Winner

Eddie Kingston (c) -1000

Katsuyori Shibata +500

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

MJF & Adam Cole (c) -2000

The Righteous +700

Singles Match Winner

Bryan Danielson -500

Zack Sabre Jr +300

Singles Match Winner

Swerve Strickland -280

Adam Page +220

Trios Match Winner

Sammy Guevara, Will Ospreay & Konosuke Takeshita -300

Chris Jericho & The Golden Lovers +200