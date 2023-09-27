Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW WrestleDream 2023

The betting odds for AEW WrestleDream 2023 have been released by betonline.ag.
The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.
AEW TBS Championship Match Winner
Kris Statlander (c) -1000
Julia Hart +500
AEW TNT Championship Match Winner
Darby Allin -160
Christian Cage (c) +120
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
FTR (c) -1000
Aussie Open +500
AEW World Tag Team #1 Contenders Match Winner
Young Bucks -140
The Gunns +250
Lucha Brothers +250
Orange Cassidy & Hook +900
Double Title Championship Match Winner
Eddie Kingston (c) -1000
Katsuyori Shibata +500
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
MJF & Adam Cole (c) -2000
The Righteous +700
Singles Match Winner
Bryan Danielson -500
Zack Sabre Jr +300
Singles Match Winner
Swerve Strickland -280
Adam Page +220
Trios Match Winner
Sammy Guevara, Will Ospreay & Konosuke Takeshita -300
Chris Jericho & The Golden Lovers +200