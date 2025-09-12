Favorites And Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide PLE

WWE is set to host its WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Premium Live Event (PLE) tonight, September 12, at the Cox Pavilion located in the Thomas & Mack Center in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada.

The latest betting odds have been released for five key matches: the AAA Mega Championship Match, the AAA Latin American Championship Fatal 4-Way Match, the AAA World Tag Team Championship Match, the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship #1 Contender’s Match, and a significant Mixed Tag Team Match.

Dominik Mysterio is favored to defeat El Hijo del Vikingo and become the new AAA Mega Champion. Meanwhile, El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr. is favored to retain his AAA Latin American Championship by defeating Ethan Page, JD McDonagh, and Dragon Lee in a Fatal 4-Way Match. In the AAA World Tag Team Championship Match, Pagano and Psycho Clown are favored to retain their titles against The New Day.

In the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship #1 Contender’s Match, Natalya is favored to defeat Faby Apache. Finally, in the Mixed Tag Team Match, Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice are favored to defeat Finn Bálor and Roxanne Perez.

You can check out the latest betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AAA Mega Championship Match

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) +350 (7/2) vs. The Judgment Day’s WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio -600 (1/6)

AAA Latin American Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr (c) -2000 (1/20) vs. WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page +700 (7/1) vs. The. Judgment Day’s WWE World Tag Team Champion JD McDonagh +750 (15/2) vs. LWO’s Dragon Lee +800 (8/1)

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match

Pagano and Psycho Clown (c) -700 (1/7) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) +400 (4/1)

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Natalya -700 (1/7) vs. Faby Apache +400 (4/1)

Mixed Tag Team Match

Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice -500 (1/5) vs. The Judgment Day (WWE World Tag Team Champion Finn Bálor and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez) +300 (3/1)