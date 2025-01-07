Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

The betting odds for tonight’s highly anticipated episode of WWE NXT New Year’s Evil have been released, offering insights into the expected outcomes of the event.

One of the standout predictions is that Gulia is favored to win the Women’s Title. Additionally, The Rock, who previously announced his appearance on the show, adds even more excitement to the night. His daughter, Ava, continues her role as the on-screen General Manager of the brand, further connecting their family legacy to NXT.

For those following the odds, the format indicates favorites with a (-) and underdogs with a (+). The larger the number after the minus, the stronger the favorite. Courtesy of BetOnline, here are the betting odds for the key matches and moments:

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Trick Williams (C) -150 (3/2) vs. Oba Femi +100 (1/1) vs. Eddy Thorpe +800 (8/1)

NXT Women’s Championship: Giulia -500 (1/5) vs. Roxanne Perez (C) +300 (3/1)

#1 Contender (NXT Women’s Champions) Fatal 4-Way: Cora Jade +110 (11/10) vs. Stephanie Vaquer +110 (11/10) vs. Lola Vice +260 (13/5)vs. Kelani Jordan +1200 (12/1)

Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx -120 (5/6) vs. Shotzi, Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley -120 (5/6)

With major stakes, high-profile appearances, and a stacked card, NXT New Year’s Evil is set to deliver an action-packed night. Fans will be eager to see if the predictions align with the actual outcomes.