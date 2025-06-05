Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

WWE is set to hold its WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, June 7th, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Betting odds have been released for four key matches: the AAA Mega Championship Match, the NXT North American Championship Fatal 4-Way Match, and the significant 6-Man and tag team matches. El Hijo del Vikingo is favored to defeat Chad Gable and retain his championship, while “All Ego” Ethan Page is also favored to defend his title against “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fenix.

In 6-Man Tag Team action, Octagon Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana are favored to beat the Latino World Order (LWO). Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice are favored to win their tag team match against Chik Tormenta and Dalys.

You can check out the latest betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AAA Mega Championship Match:

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) -3000 (1/30) vs. American Made’s Chad Gable +900 (9/1)

WWE NXT North American Championship Fatal 4-Way Match:

“All Ego” Ethan Page (c) -3000 (1/30) vs. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans +700 (7/1) vs. AAA’s Laredo Kid +900 (9/1) vs. Rey Fenix +900 (9/1)

6-Man Tag Team Match:

LWO +120 (6/5) vs. Octagon Jr, Aero Star and Mr. Iguana -160 (5/8)

Tag Team Match:

“The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice -2000 (1/20) vs. Chik Tormenta and Dalys +700 (7/1)