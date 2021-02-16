Favorites To Win At WWE Elimination Chamber PPV Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 have been published by betting site BetOnline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre (-177) vs Sheamus (+210) vs Randy Orton (+450) vs AJ Styles (+550) vs The Miz (+4000) vs Jeff Hardy (+6600)

Raw Women’s Title

Asuka (-177) vs Lacey Evans (+125)

United States Title

Bobby Lashley (-190) vs Riddle (+195) vs Keith Lee (+440)

#1 Match

Elimination Chamber Match (winner faces Roman Reigns)

Kevin Owens (-110) vs. Jey Uso (+1000) vs. King Corbin (+5000) vs. Sami Zayn (+6600) vs. Daniel Bryan (+600) vs. Cesaro (+150)