Federal Prosecutors Interview Several Women Accusing Vince McMahon Of Sexual Misconduct

According to the Wall Street Journal, prosecutors in New York are looking into allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking against Vince McMahon after speaking with women who have accused the former WWE CEO.

Last summer, a search warrant was executed for McMahon’s phone, and he was served with a subpoena regarding allegations of “rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, commercial sex transaction, harassment or discrimination.”

According to the WSJ, the grand jury subpoena names Grant and at least four other women who reached settlement agreements with McMahon for sexual misconduct, and the women have been interviewed by prosecutors.

According to the WSJ:

“The other women named in the grand jury subpoena include a WWE contractor whom McMahon allegedly sent unsolicited nude photos and sexually harassed; a former WWE wrestler who said McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex; former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who publicly accused McMahon of raping her; a spa manager who said McMahon assaulted her at a Southern California resort; and a former WWE employee who alleged the head of talent relations at the company at the time, John Laurinaitis, demoted her after she broke off an affair with him.”

Laurinaitis has denied any wrongdoing and claims to be a victim of McMahon. McMahon has denied Chatterton and Grant’s allegations, but has not addressed the other women’s claims. McMahon resigned from TKO/WWE last Friday, one day after Grant’s lawsuit was filed.