Filming For The Rock’s Next Film Will Start Soon After WWE WrestleMania 40

Another Hollywood role for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is scheduled to start filming soon.

The former WWE Champion is set to play an MMA fighter in a drama produced by A24, the same studio that produced “The Iron Claw” film about the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, which was released in 2023.

The Rock will collaborate with director Benny Safdie, who directed “Uncut Gems” and “The Smashing Machine,” in which he will play Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion. Safdie also penned the project.

Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions, Safdie’s Out for the Count banner, Eli Bush, and David Koplan will all produce the film.

In 2002, HBO aired a documentary titled “The Smashing Machine” about his professional career and rise in MMA, as well as his painkiller addiction, which resulted in an overdose. Kerr earned the nickname “The Smashing Machine” due to his fighting style.

According to PWInsider, the film will be in production for three months, beginning May 1 and ending August 1, 2024, with filming taking place in Los Angeles, New Mexico, Tokyo, and Vancouver.

Emily Blunt is the only other cast member who has been announced for the film, playing Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples. Casting is now underway.

The Rock will team with Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on the first night of WrestleMania 40 in April. WWE also hopes to have him work another match this year.