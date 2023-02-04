Final Betting Odds for Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day

The final betting odds for WWE NXT Vengeance Day have been released.

The only championship likely to change hands, according to these odds, is Dijak defeating Wes Lee for the North American Title.

The favorite is denoted by a (-), whereas the underdog is denoted by a (+). The following are the most recent betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

NXT Championship Steel Cage Match:

Bron Breakker (champion) -700 vs. Grayson Waller +400

NXT Women’s Championship Match:

Roxanne Perez (champion) -2000 vs. Gigi Dolin +1200 vs. Jacy Jayne +700

NXT North American Championship Match:

Wes Lee (champion) +200 vs. Dijak -300

NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

New Day (champions) +150 vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) +200 vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) +200 vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson +450

2-Out-3 Falls Match:

+500 vs. Carmelo Hayes -1000

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (champion) -600 vs. Kiana James & Fallon Henley +350