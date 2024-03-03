Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV (3/3/2024)

AEW Revolution PPV will be broadcast tonight at 8pm Eastern time on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on FITE TV in other countries. The Zero Hour pre-show begins at 6:30pm Eastern.

Below is the final card for tonight’s event:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Samoa Joe (champion) vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Team Match (Sting’s Last Match)

Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (champion) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

AEW International Championship Match

Orange Cassidy (champion) vs. Roderick Strong

AEW Continental Crown Championship Match

Eddie Kingston (champion) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW TNT Championship Match

Christian Cage (champon) vs. Daniel Garcia

Singles Match

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Tag Team Match

Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley vs. FTR

All-Star Scramble Match (Winner Gets Future World Title Shot)

Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Chris Jericho vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Magnus vs. Dante Martin

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale

Zero-Hour Pre-Show 12-Man Match

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Billy Gunn, Jay White, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen & Satnam Singh