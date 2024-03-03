Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV (3/3/2024)

AEW Revolution PPV will be broadcast tonight at 8pm Eastern time on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on FITE TV in other countries. The Zero Hour pre-show begins at 6:30pm Eastern.
Below is the final card for tonight’s event:
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
Samoa Joe (champion) vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Team Match (Sting’s Last Match)
Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Toni Storm (champion) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
AEW International Championship Match
Orange Cassidy (champion) vs. Roderick Strong
AEW Continental Crown Championship Match
Eddie Kingston (champion) vs. Bryan Danielson
AEW TNT Championship Match
Christian Cage (champon) vs. Daniel Garcia
Singles Match
Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Tag Team Match
Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley vs. FTR
All-Star Scramble Match (Winner Gets Future World Title Shot)
Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Chris Jericho vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Magnus vs. Dante Martin
Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match
Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale
Zero-Hour Pre-Show 12-Man Match
The Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Billy Gunn, Jay White, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen & Satnam Singh