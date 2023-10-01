Final Card For Tonight’s AEW WrestleDream 2023

Featured below is the officially updated lineup heading into tonight’s AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 PLE:
Singles Match
Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Singles Match
Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (champions) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher)
ROH Tag Team Championship Handicap Match
MJF (champion) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)
AEW TBS Championship Match
Kris Statlander (champion) vs. Julia Hart
AEW TNT Championship Two out of Three Falls Match
Christian Cage (champon) vs. Darby Allin
NJPW Strong & ROH World Championship Match
Eddie Kingston (champon) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match
The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook
Trios Match
Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, & Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, & Chris Jericho
Singles Match
Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks
Zero-Hour Pre-Show AEW Trios Title Match
The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (champions) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito)
Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match
Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus
Zero-Hour Pre-Show Eight-Person Tag Team Match
Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena & Billie Starkz
Zero-Hour Pre-Show Singles Match
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett
Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 results coverage from Seattle, WA.