Final Card For Tonight’s AEW WrestleDream 2023

AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 PLE:

Singles Match

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Singles Match

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (champions) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher)

ROH Tag Team Championship Handicap Match

MJF (champion) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

AEW TBS Championship Match

Kris Statlander (champion) vs. Julia Hart

AEW TNT Championship Two out of Three Falls Match

Christian Cage (champon) vs. Darby Allin

NJPW Strong & ROH World Championship Match

Eddie Kingston (champon) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook

Trios Match

Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, & Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, & Chris Jericho

Singles Match

Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks

Zero-Hour Pre-Show AEW Trios Title Match

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (champions) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito)

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Eight-Person Tag Team Match

Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena & Billie Starkz

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Singles Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett

