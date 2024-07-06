Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank

WWE Money in the Bank is back and will air tonight on Peacock from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Tonight’s top matches include Jey Uso vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre in the men’s MITB ladder match, Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Starks in the women’s MITB ladder match, and World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this show, beginning with the main card at 7 p.m. EST.

This is the final card:

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Jey Uso vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark vs. Iyo Sky

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

(If Priest retains, Rollins can’t challenge for the title ever again as long as Priest holds it, but if Rollins wins, Priest leaves The Judgment Day)

Damian Priest (champion) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Sami Zayn (champion) vs. Bron Breakker

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline