Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day (2/4/2023)

The 2023 WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event will air live tonight from Charlotte, North Carolina’s Spectrum Center. We’ll have live coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

The current Vengeance Day card is as follows:

Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Dijak vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Chase University (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson) vs. Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

2 of 3 Falls Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews