Final Card For WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024 will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, and will be broadcast live on Peacock.

Five matches have been announced for the show.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match – Kickoff Pre-show

The Kabuki Warriors (champions) vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match (Winner Challenges World Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40)

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (Winner Challenges Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40)

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Nia Jax

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

The Judgment Day (champions) vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on the Grayson Waller Effect

The pre-show starts at 4 AM EST while the main card starts at 5 AM EST

