Final Member Of The 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Class Revealed

WWE announced the following:

As first announced by her grandson Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lia Maivia will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

A matriarch of the legendary Anoa’i family, Maivia shattered glass ceilings as one of the first women to become a powerful sports-entertainment promoter and laid the foundation for one of the most decorated bloodlines in wrestling history.

Maivia joins her late husband, WWE Hall of Famer “High Chief” Peter Maivia, in the WWE Hall of Fame, as the two key figures in the rich wrestling history of Hawaii.

After The High Chief’s passing in 1982, Maivia took over control of the National Wrestling Alliance territory in Hawaii known as Polynesian Pro Wrestling where she became one of wrestling’s first-ever woman promoters.

In 1985, Maivia was in charge of promoting A Hot Summer Night, which was an event that featured several WWE Hall of Famers including Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Rocky Johnson (Maivia’s son-in-law), Dusty Rhodes, Antonio Inoki, and many other notable Superstars that drew a crowd of more than 20,000.

With Lia Maivia’s strength and influence, the Anoa’i family grew into one of the industry’s defining families as WWE Superstars such as The Rock, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Yokozuna, Rikishi, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and many more developed into some of the most globally renowned sports-entertainers of their respective eras.

Maivia passed away in 2008 at the age of 77, but her strong-willed business sense coupled with her love of sports-entertainment left a lasting and profound impact on the industry and the many people she influenced and impacted in her amazing life.

The official lineup for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame is as follows: Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, The U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda), Muhammad Ali, Thunderbolt Patterson, and Maivia. During the April 1st 2024 edition of RAW, it was confirmed that Roman Reigns will be giving the induction speech for Heyman.